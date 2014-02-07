



The Start Menu - Windows 7 users will buzz with pride to know that Windows 10 comes with a familiar start menu while Mobile User will find it Great that it is re-sizable with live tiles and your favorite apps.





New Task View Button - There’s a new task-view button on the taskbar for quick switching between open files and quick access to any desktops you create.





Snap Enhancements - You can now have four apps snapped on the same screen with a new quadrant layout. Windows will also show other apps and programs running for additional snapping and even make smart suggestions on filling available screen space with other open apps.





Everything Runs in Windows - The Operating System is afterall called "Windows", So Sticking to its Root, Windows Apps from the Windows Store now open in the same format that desktop apps do and can be resized and moved around, and have title bars at the top allowing for maximize, minimize, and close with a click.





Finding Files and Searching the Web Fast - File Explorer now displays your recent files and frequently visited folders making for finding files you’ve worked on is easier.





Multiple Desktops - Makes it very easy to compartmentalize/create section for different purposes or projects and quick switches between these desktops easily picking up where you left off on each desktop.