Microsoft Today at its conference in San Francisco Announce the anticipated Next Step in it's iteration of Operating Systems.

No it Is Not Windows One, not WindowsTH, Windows X Nor even Windows 9.

Windows have thrown an egg on the face of an Army of rumoured towards its next Operating Systems Name to Finally announce its next Generation of Operating System as Windows 10.

Boasting an announcement of over 1.5 Billion Users of Globally, Microsoft Takes its Unified "One product family. One platform. One store" Philosophy. A Philosophy Microsoft has tested with the largely unliked Windows 8 iterations.

Joe Belfiore noted of future transitions, "We want all these Windows 7 users to have the sentiment that yesterday they were driving a first-generation Prius, and now with Windows 10 it's like a Tesla." a statement which no doubt is testament to the Vision of Where Windows Priorities lie.

Some of Windows 10 Preliminary Features include:
The Start Menu  - Windows 7 users will buzz with pride to know that Windows 10 comes with a familiar start menu while Mobile User will find it Great that it is re-sizable with live tiles and your favorite apps.

New Task View Button - There’s a new task-view button on the taskbar for quick switching between open files and quick access to any desktops you create.

Snap Enhancements - You can now have four apps snapped on the same screen with a new quadrant layout. Windows will also show other apps and programs running for additional snapping and even make smart suggestions on filling available screen space with other open apps.

Everything Runs in Windows - The Operating System is afterall called "Windows", So Sticking to its Root, Windows Apps from the Windows Store now open in the same format that desktop apps do and can be resized and moved around, and have title bars at the top allowing for maximize, minimize, and close with a click.

Finding Files and Searching the Web Fast - File Explorer now displays your recent files and frequently visited folders making for finding files you’ve worked on is easier.

Multiple Desktops - Makes it very easy to compartmentalize/create section for different purposes or projects and quick switches between these desktops easily picking up where you left off on each desktop.

Its expected that the final product will see the addition of other useful features as the product develops further. Windows 10 is slated to ship at some point within mid-2015.

Microsoft says the technical preview of Windows 10 for PCs will come out on Wednesday and will be available at Preview.Windows.com. Here is an introduction of the Windows Insider Program for Windows 10:






Source: http://blogs.windows.com/bloggingwindows/2014/09/30/announcing-windows-10/
FMGEM Betas Free Lifetime Upgrades
The Streaming Playlist Service,currently in Beta, FMGEM is now giving away Free Lifetime Premium Upgrades  at Official Launch to those who sign up within the next 24 Hours. The website at the time of writing has garnered so much traffic that 50 servers had to be added to account for the traffic.
FMGEM is available in your Browser with the Feature of a Draggable Playlist and any via a Streaming Radio App Android Device.
Here is how the service describes itself in a nutshell:
FMGEM is new kind of community for music and video lovers built around a revolutionary web player that runs right inside your browser.
FMGEM seamlessly integrates YouTube™, SoundCloud™, Vimeo™, Discogs™, DailyMotion™ and the Aol On Network™ to let you easily search and stream great content as well as build and share playlists.
FMGEM also helps you discover great content that is being streamed, mixed, discussed and voted upon by the FMGEM community.
Over ten thousand hours in the making, FMGEM was designed from the ground up to be smarter than the average music & video service because we know you are too!
Become a gemster today. You'll love it. It's a way of life.

FMGEM is also Looking for:
1. UI/UX (art, icons, etc.)
2. Videos... we want to have awesome videos for our landing page
3. PR/Bloggers promotion/marketing
So What are you Waiting for? Make Your Way to Www.FMGEM.com, as they say "It's a Way of Life".

 Source: r/Music
Google Acquires SlickLogin Startup

Google Has Acquires Revolutionary Login Startup, SlickLogin For an Undisclosed amount. Slick Login is a 3 man Team, 3 month old Tel Aviv Based Startup which has designed and implemented a Sound based Login system which uses low frequency sound to authenticate a user.

 The Crunchbase record suggest that the Company has a Patent For sound based User Authentication which is a sure sign that Google could use this technology to bolster its Arsenal.
We have to say that this Acquisition would appear off the bat to lead to the addition of a Sound Based Login On All Things Google.. If Google chooses to.
The Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

 Update: The Company has yet to launch their product.

 Source: CultOfAndriod / SlickLogin.com / CrunchBase
Nokia published a mystic Windows Phone teaser


Nokia in its official US Youtube channel posted a cryptic video spanning 15 sec. The video has the title " Have you heard what's coming ". With the sound of an accelerating car in the background a message fades in saying "See and hear what you’ve been missing,"  The video ends with the logos of Nokia and Windows Phone. This conforming it will be a phone.

Probably this can be next flagship device of Lumia line up. Series of leaked details suggests that it can be Lumia Icon aka Limia 929.
Source: Youtube
